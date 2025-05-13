Maxime Esteve pens end-of-season Burnley message after recent Tottenham comments

The promotion celebrations might have finally calmed down, but Burnley star Maxime Esteve is already looking forward to “another exciting season”.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was his message on social media as he reflected on a remarkable season, that saw the Clarets finish second in the Championship on 100 points.

Esteve was part of a record-breaking defence that conceded just 16 goals in 46 games, keeping a record-equalling 30 clean sheets along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Scott Parker’s men were pipped to the Championship title on goal difference, all that matters is that they will be lining up back in the top flight next term.

"Where we deserved to be!”, Esteve wrote on his Instagram page.

"An incredible season, centurions, the record for clean sheets, goals conceded and above all the return to the Premier League that we had promised you.

"Thank you for all your magnificent support throughout the year, both at Turf Moor and on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maxime Esteve celebrating promotion to the Premier League after beating Sheffield United 2-1 at Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"I look forward to seeing you again for another exciting season.

"Up the Clarets!”

Esteve’s social media message comes just a week after the Frenchman fuelled speculation about a potential departure.

In an interview with French outlet Foot Mercato, the 22-year-old spoke of his ambitions to play for a “top six” Premier League side.

“When I was young, I dreamed of playing in the Premier League,” he said. “I watched basically just that on the TV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My dream is to play for a top-six team in England. I wouldn’t say there is any club in particular but my dream is to go there.”

The centre-back, who has already been linked with Tottenham in the past, picked out current and former Spurs players as individuals who have provided him with inspiration.

He added: “My favourite player [when I was young] was Gareth Bale when he was playing at Tottenham because when I was younger, I was a left-winger and a left-back.

“There is a player that I like a lot in the Premier League that not everyone talks about – Micky van de Ven. He is very quick and I like him a lot because I think that I have the same speedy qualities, even if he is a lot quicker. I’m inspired by him because he is a player who is of a similar profile to me.”