Burnley FC: Preston North End chief provides update on Milutin Osmajic's Hannibal race row

Preston North End are still awaiting news from the FA regarding a potential punishment for Milutin Osmajic – almost two months on from the forward being hit with a charge following his alleged racist comments towards Hannibal.

The Montenegro international is accused of racially abusing the Burnley midfielder during the goalless draw between the two sides at Deepdale in February.

Speaking on social media after the game, Hannibal said “he will not be silent” and promised to “always call out racism” whenever he heard it.

Osmajic “strongly refutes” the claims.

On March 17, Osmajic was formally charged with breaching FA Rule E3. It’s alleged that the forward acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards an opposing player contrary to FA Rule E3.1. It’s further alleged that this constitutes an “aggravated breach”, which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it includes a reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race.

The 25-year-old had until Tuesday, March 25 to provide a response, a date which was subsequently delayed until April 2. According to Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom, this was because Osmajic had been to see a specialist regarding an ongoing hip injury.

Preston CEO Peter Ridsdale has now provided an update on the situation, confirming Osmajic and the club responded to the charge “weeks and weeks ago”.

Milutin Osmajic of Preston North End looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End FC and Burnley FC at Deepdale on February 15, 2025 in Preston, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

“The worst thing in the world is uncertainty,” he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

“You can live and plan with the knowledge of what is happening, but it’s very difficult to plan when you’ve no idea what is happening.

“Sadly an incident took place in the game against Burnley in the league. We are still awaiting what, if any, action the FA think they wish to take.

“He hasn’t had a personal hearing or a response to a charge. We’ve been asked for our comments which we’ve given, weeks and weeks ago and we’re still waiting to see what happens next.

“From our point of view and from his point of view, what we need is for this to be behind us. It needs to be history with whatever outcome is determined and then we can plan and manage it.”

When Ridsdale was asked for clarity on how the process worked and if it was a case of Preston chasing the FA for an update, the PNE chief added: “There was no intent to chase up, we wanted to get through the season with Milutin playing for us.

“I sincerely hope the outcome is that he will be able to play for us at the start of next season.

“There is a process. That process, depending what it is, if it’s just a red card there’s a known process and a known timeframe and that’s pretty quick.

“The abnormal incidents, and I think this fits into that category, can take time and this is taking time. But it’s in their hands, not ours and in the meantime we get on with planning our life.

“But as I say, certainty is the best outcome, whatever that might be because in the meantime I have to answer questions, and quite rightly, because people are frustrated by the fact we don’t know.”

If a misconduct charge leads to a regulatory commission, the FA’s regulatory legal department will act as prosecutors at a hearing against Osmajic.

The commission utilises a ‘standard of proof’, as per civil standard. It means the case will only be proven if the commission is satisfied the event in question occurred on the ‘balance of probabilities’.

Following the charge, Preston released the following statement: “Preston North End acknowledges the charges brought against Milutin Osmajić by the FA following the Championship fixture against Burnley.

“Milutin continues to strongly deny the allegations of the use of abusive language with reference to colour and/or race and will provide an official response to the FA charges in due course.

“Until such a time where the case has been concluded, the club will be making no further comment.”

The two sides met again in the FA Cup in March, with Osmajic scoring in a 3-0 win for Preston. Hannibal was left out of Burnley’s side by manager Scott Parker.