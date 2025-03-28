Burnley FC: Status of Preston North End's Milutin Osmajic's Hannibal race row following FA charge
The Montenegro international is accused of racially abusing Burnley’s Hannibal during the goalless draw between the two sides at Deepdale in February.
Speaking on social media after the game, Hannibal said “he will not be silent” and promised to “always call out racism” whenever he heard it.
Osmajic “strongly refutes” the claims.
On March 17, the Preston man was formally charged by the FA and was given until March 25 to provide a response. However, Osmajic has now been given an extension until April 2.
Speaking earlier today, PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom addressed Osmajic’s fitness ahead of their FA Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa.
“He's been back training,” he told our sister paper, the Lancashire Post.
“Obviously he missed his international games as well. Hip injury – we got him to see a surgeon early on in the week.
“Things have begun to settle down, which is good, and he's trained the last two days.
“He’s not yet responded [to the FA charge], he’s got an extension because he'd been away to see the specialist and things.”
If a misconduct charge leads to a regulatory commission, the FA’s regulatory legal department will act as prosecutors at a hearing against Osmajic.
The commission utilises a ‘standard of proof’, as per civil standard. It means the case will only be proven if the commission is satisfied the event in question occurred on the ‘balance of probabilities’.
It’s alleged the forward acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards an opposing player contrary to FA Rule E3.1.
It’s further alleged that this constitutes an “aggravated breach”, which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it includes a reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race.
Following the charge, Preston released the following statement: “Preston North End acknowledges the charges brought against Milutin Osmajić by the FA following last month’s Championship fixture against Burnley.
“Milutin continues to strongly deny the allegations of the use of abusive language with reference to colour and/or race and will provide an official response to the FA charges in due course.
“Until such a time where the case has been concluded, the club will be making no further comment.”
