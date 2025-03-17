Preston striker Milutin Osmajic charged over race allegations involving Hannibal
Osmajic has been charged with breaching FA Rule E3 at the EFL Championship fixture between Preston North End and Burnley on Saturday, February 15th.
It’s alleged that the forward acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards an opposing player contrary to FA Rule E3.1. It’s further alleged that this constitutes an “aggravated breach”, which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it includes a reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race.
Osmajic has until Tuesday, March 25th, to provide a response.
In a statement released by Preston North End, the club said: “Preston North End acknowledges the charges brought against Milutin Osmajić by The FA following last month’s Sky Bet Championship fixture against Burnley.
“Milutin continues to strongly deny the allegations of the use of abusive language with reference to colour and/or race and will provide an official response to The FA charges in due course.
“Until such a time where the case has been concluded, the club will be making no further comment.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.