Preston striker Milutin Osmajic charged over race allegations involving Hannibal

By John Deehan
Published 17th Mar 2025, 17:22 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 17:29 BST

Preston striker Milutin Osmajic has been charged by the FA in relation to comments made to Clarets midfielder Hannibal.
Osmajic has been charged with breaching FA Rule E3 at the EFL Championship fixture between Preston North End and Burnley on Saturday, February 15th.

It’s alleged that the forward acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards an opposing player contrary to FA Rule E3.1. It’s further alleged that this constitutes an “aggravated breach”, which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it includes a reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race.

PRESTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 01: Milutin Osmajic of Preston North End looks on during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Preston North End and Burnley at Deepdale on March 01, 2025 in Preston, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)PRESTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 01: Milutin Osmajic of Preston North End looks on during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Preston North End and Burnley at Deepdale on March 01, 2025 in Preston, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)
Osmajic has until Tuesday, March 25th, to provide a response.

In a statement released by Preston North End, the club said: “Preston North End acknowledges the charges brought against Milutin Osmajić by The FA following last month’s Sky Bet Championship fixture against Burnley.

“Milutin continues to strongly deny the allegations of the use of abusive language with reference to colour and/or race and will provide an official response to The FA charges in due course.

“Until such a time where the case has been concluded, the club will be making no further comment.”

