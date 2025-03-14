PNE chief provides update on Milutin Osmajic race row following allegations made by Burnley's Hannibal
Osmajic is alleged to have made a racist remark towards the Clarets midfielder during the 0-0 draw at Deepdale in mid-February.
Speaking on social media after the game, Hannibal said “he will not be silent” and promised to “always call out racism” whenever he heard it.
Osmajic strongly refutes the claims and an FA investigation is still ongoing.
Last week reports emerged that, while Hannibal had been interviewed by the FA, Osmajic had yet to give his side of events.
However, according to PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom, that has now changed.
“There's been conversations, yes,” he told our sister paper, the Lancashire Post.
“But that’s it, the process is however long it goes on. Like I said, this can't be rushed. This is a serious incident, a serious case. So, yes, there's a big process to go through.”
Burnley returned to Deepdale two weeks on from their league game when they faced their Lancashire rivals in the fifth round of the FA Cup.
Osmajic started the game and scored during Preston’s 3-0 win, celebrating in front of the away end after Burnley’s players had declined to shake his hand prior to kick-off.
Clarets boss Scott Parker, however, opted to leave Hannibal out of his squad to protect the 22-year-old.
Osmajic has missed Preston’s last two games with a hip injury, but Heckingbottom hopes to have his striker back available for Saturday’s fixture against Portsmouth.
In the midst of the FA investigation, Osmajic is also being accused of speeding while driving on the M6.
The 25-year-old was due in Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday but the case was adjourned. He will now go before Coventry Magistrates’ Court on August 19.
Earlier this season the striker also received an eight-man ban and fined £15,000 after biting Blackburn Rovers defender Owen Beck.