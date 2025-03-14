Burnley's James Trafford included in Thomas Tuchel's first England squad as reward for remarkable campaign

Burnley’s James Trafford has been named in Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad.

The 22-year-old is rewarded for his superb form for the Clarets this season, where he’s played a major part in Scott Parker’s record-breaking defence.

Trafford has kept 25 of Burnley’s 26 league clean sheets this season, shipping just 11 goals in 37 games.

He especially caught the national headlines when he saved two late penalties during the goalless draw against Sunderland in January.

It’s been a remarkable turnaround for the stopper, who endured a difficult first season in the Premier League under Vincent Kompany last term.

Trafford has yet to represent England at senior level, although he has been part of some of their recent squads.

He was named in Gareth Southgate’s initial training squad for the Euros in 2023, before being left out of the final 26-man version. Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson and Aaron Ramsdale were the three keepers to get the nod ahead of him.

All three are still included, along with Trafford, as Tuchel names four goalkeepers.

Trafford had previously been promoted to the senior side in March of last year from the Under-21s when Sam Johnstone pulled out injured.

The former Manchester City man has been capped 19 times by the Under-21s, famously saving a last-minute penalty to help the young Three Lions capture the 2023 European Championships. He also went the whole tournament without conceding.

Elsewhere in the squad, Tuchel hands a return to Marcus Rashford following the forward’s re-emergence at Aston Villa.

Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly is also included, alongside Newcastle United’s Dan Burn.

The Three Lions face Albania and Latvia as they kick off their World Cup qualifying campaign.

See below for the squad in full:

England squad

Goalkeepers: D. Henderson, Pickford, Ramsdale, Trafford

Defenders: Burn, Colwill, Guehi, James, Konsa, Lewis-Skelly, Livramento, Quansah, Walker

Midfielders: Bellingham, Eze, J. Henderson, Jones, Palmer, Rice, Rogers

Attackers: Bowen, Foden, Gordon, Kane, Rashford, Solanke