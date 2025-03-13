Burnley successfully appeal CJ Egan-Riley's red card following controversial West Brom dismissal

Burnley’s appeal against CJ Egan-Riley’s red card has been successful – meaning the defender won’t serve a ban.

The 22-year-old was controversially sent off at the final whistle on Tuesday night following the 1-1 draw against West Brom.

Egan-Riley tangled legs with Baggies player Alex Lankshear, tripping the forward as he attempted to run through on goal just as referee Gavin Ward blew his whistle for full-time.

Ward, however, adjudged the ‘foul’ as violent conduct, a charge that brings about a three-match ban.

The Clarets appealed against that verdict and, following a hearing this afternoon, the FA have confirmed that suspension has been rescinded.

An FA spokesperson said: “Burnley’s CJ Egan-Riley will be available for their next three matches following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal.

"The defender was sent off for violent conduct during the EFL Championship fixture against West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday, March 11.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: CJ Egan-Riley of Burnley reacts prior to being shown a red card by referee Gavin Ward (not pictured) at the final whistle after the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and West Bromwich Albion FC at Turf Moor on March 11, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manager Scott Parker was also sent off shortly after Egan-Riley’s dismissal for “confronting” Ward.

The Clarets boss, speaking this afternoon ahead of Saturday’s game against Swansea City, claimed he didn’t use any foul or abusive language towards the official.

“Initially what transpired [with Egan-Riley] at the end of the game, I wasn't fully aware of at the time,” he said.

“Obviously you see the commotion of practically 22 men and the commotion of what happened. My main focus at that moment was obviously trying to get some control on the situation and not let things escalate.

“The ref showed the red card to CJ and I just didn't have any awareness of what had taken place. My main focus and certainly my main concern at that moment was just trying to clear everyone.

“I apologised after the game to the referee in terms of me approaching him. I didn't realise you can't approach a referee at the full-time whistle.

“Now what I've been sent off for was not foul and abusive language or aggressive behaviour. I think it's very clear to everyone that wasn't the case.

“In fact I was in a bit of a calmer state while there were a million things going on in my head and I was trying to process a lot of things.

“Never once was I abusive, used abusive language towards him or was in any way aggressive. I was just trying to find out exactly what the situation was and trying to get some clarification on that.

“Now where I am at fault really is probably I should have waited and gone in after to get that clarification. I suppose I was a little bit too eager to really try and find out what that was and obviously approached the ref, which like I said I didn't realise I could do and he sent me off. So I'm disappointed, obviously very disappointed.

“I don't think my emotions step out of it by the letter of the law. But you can't approach a referee at the end of the game and for that, yeah, I've made a mistake there.”

