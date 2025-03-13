Spot a Burnley supporter you know in these 25 brilliant photos from West Brom draw at Turf Moor

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 13th Mar 2025, 11:00 BST
A crowd of 18,843 watched on as Burnley were held to a frustrating draw against West Brom at Turf Moor on Tuesday night.

Scott Parker's side missed out on the chance to go top of the table after being held to a 1-1 draw against the Baggies.

Tony Mowbray’s men took a surprise early lead when John Swift beat James Trafford with a 25-yard free-kick, only for the Clarets to hit back through Zian Flemming’s close-range effort.

Both sides had chances to win the game during the second-half, with the woodwork being struck at either end. But ultimately a draw was a fair result.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?

