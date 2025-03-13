Spot a Burnley supporter you know in these 25 brilliant photos from West Brom draw at Turf Moor

Scott Parker's side missed out on the chance to go top of the table after being held to a 1-1 draw against the Baggies.
Tony Mowbray’s men took a surprise early lead when John Swift beat James Trafford with a 25-yard free-kick, only for the Clarets to hit back through Zian Flemming’s close-range effort.
Both sides had chances to win the game during the second-half, with the woodwork being struck at either end. But ultimately a draw was a fair result.
