Burnley 1-1 West Brom: Clarets miss out on the opportunity to move into the top two

Burnley’s promotion charge stalled after playing out a frustrating draw with play-off chasing West Brom.

The Clarets played out their 15th draw of the campaign after failing to break down a stubborn Baggies outfit.

It was the away side that took a surprise early lead when John Swift crashed home a 25-yard free-kick, to become the first player to score at Turf Moor since December 21.

The lead lasted just three minutes though, as Baggies keeper Joe Wildsmith fumbled a Lucas Pires shot straight to Zian Flemming to score from a few yards out.

Both sides had chances to win the game, Jaidon Anthony clipping the crossbar before Mikey Johnston was also denied by the woodwork.

In truth, a draw was a fair result. But it does little for Burnley’s automatic promotion ambitions.

The Clarets would have moved up into the top two with a win, with Leeds United not in action until Wednesday, but they gave up a huge opportunity.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: Zian Flemming of Burnley scores his team's first goal past Joe Wildsmith of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and West Bromwich Albion FC at Turf Moor on March 11, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Lyle Foster surprisingly dropped out of Burnley’s starting XI despite his return to scoring ways against Luton at the weekend.

Hannibal came in for Josh Laurent in midfield as Zian Flemming took Foster’s place in attack, as Parker reverted back to the side that beat Cardiff City last week.

Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Aaron, Ramsey, Enock Agyei and Mike Tresor all remain absent.

As for the Baggies, they made five changes from their 1-0 win against QPR on Saturday, where they were forced to play the second-half with 10 men.

Darnell Furlong missed out through suspension as a result after being shown a straight red card.

After a flat start, the first glimpse of goal for either side came West Brom’s way as Karlan Grant’s back post header was comfortably claimed by James Trafford inside the six-yard box.

The Baggies capitalised on a lacklustre start from Burnley when they took the lead in the 20th minute, becoming the first side to score at Turf Moor since December 21.

It was some goal too from John Swift, who left Trafford rooted to the spot with his 25-yard free-kick, which flew over the wall and into the top corner.

While West Brom’s lead was deserved, it didn’t last long. Just three minutes in fact, as Burnley were gifted an equaliser for Zian Flemming.

Lucas Pires’ effort on his weaker right foot looked harmless enough, but keeper Joe Wildsmith fumbled the shot straight into the path of Zian Flemming to tap home into the back of the empty net.

The goal seemed to wake up the hosts, who had previously been well off the pace prior to Swift’s dipping free kick.

Burnley almost completed the comeback when CJ Egan-Riley, of all people, was teed up by Marcus Edwards. While his shot was heading wide, it took a deflection off a defender which could have taken it anywhere. Fortunately for the Baggies it diverted it behind for a Burnley corner, which came to nothing.

Having not threatened since their goal, the visitors should really have restored their lead in the 38th minute when ex-Rovers man Adam Armstrong got the wrong side of Maxime Esteve, only to shoot weakly at Trafford in the Burnley goal.

The half ended with Flemming steering wide of the near post after making a smart run to meet Pires’ searching left-wing cross.

Emerging unchanged for the second-half, Burnley were the first side to threaten as Connor Roberts flashed a dangerous ball across the face of West Brom’s six-yard box, but it went unpunished.

Just as Burnley were gifted an equaliser, the Clarets almost returned the favour when a weak pass out from Trafford was pounced upon. The ball was worked towards Isaac Price at the back post who fizzed just over.

At the other end, meanwhile, Jaidon Anthony twisted and turned his marker inside out before clipping the top of the bar with a sublime curling effort.

With the game finely balanced, Parker turned to his bench in a bid to change things up by replacing Flemming with Lyle Foster. Despite his goal, the Dutchman underwhelmed, often struggling to hold the ball up.

Burnley remained patient in their build-up play, but the longer the half wore on, the greater the need for an injection of urgency, especially as news filtered through of Sheffield United taking the lead against Bristol City.

Nine minutes from time, things could have got much worse for Burnley though when Baggies sub Mikey Johnston crashed a shot off the crossbar from just inside the Burnley box.

Burnley hit back with a big chance of their own, as Lucas Pires whipped in a delightful cross from the left flank. It looked as though Marcus Edwards was about to tap home, but Callum Styles somehow managed to get in front of him to turn the ball behind.

In keeping with the rest of his display, referee Gavin Ward bizarrely awarded a goal kick.

Lyle Foster, a substitute himself, had to be brought off to be replaced by Ashley Barnes after picking up an injury, while Luca Koleosho and Jeremy Sarmiento entered the fray as Burnley chased a late winner.

It never arrived though, with Burnley unable to fashion any late opportunities.

Plenty of drama followed at the final whistle though, as both CJ Egan-Riley and Scott Parker were sent off by Ward, who completely lost control of proceedings.

TEAMS

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Hannibal (Laurent), Brownhill, Edwards (Koleosho), Anthony (Sarmiento), Flemming (Foster, Barnes)

Subs not used: Hladky, Worrall, Sonne, Benson

West Brom: Wildsmith, Holgate, Diakite, Heggem, Styles, Mowatt, Price, Swift, Diangana (Johnston), Armstrong (Lankshear), Grant

Subs not used: Griffiths, Mohammed, Parker, Frabotta, Molumby, Dike, Cole

Referee: Gavin Ward