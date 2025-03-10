Spot a Burnley supporter you know in these 25 great photos from one-sided Luton Town win at Turf Moor

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 10th Mar 2025, 13:00 BST
A crowd of 19,453 watched on in the sunshine at Turf Moor on Saturday as Burnley recorded a one-sided victory against Luton Town.

Scott Parker’s men extended their unbeaten run to 23 league games with a 4-0 victory to move within two points of leaders Leeds United.

A Mark McGuiness own goal got them up and running, before Lyle Foster, Josh Brownhill and Ashley Barnes ran in further goals against the 10-man Hatters.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?

