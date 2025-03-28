Bristol City's Scott Twine opens up on Turf Moor return as ex-Burnley man quashes 'grudge' talk
The attacking midfielder left Turf Moor at the start of the season to join the Robins on a permanent deal, having previously spent time there on loan.
Twine made just five starts for the Clarets following his £4m move from MK Dons in 2022. But given how well Burnley were performing under Vincent Kompany at the time, the 25-year-old has no qualms with his lack of game time.
"I enjoyed my time at Burnley,” Twine said.
"I felt like the fans treated me well, so I enjoyed my time there and I’m looking forward to going back.
"Obviously I’ve never played at Turf Moor as an opposition so I’m looking forward to it.
"It’s hard to say [if I should have played more], because they won the league and they were flying that season.
"Obviously I didn’t play much so I had to go and get game time the next year, so I don’t see it like that [having a point to prove].
"The team is more important than me, so I don’t hold any grudges or anything like that.”
When asked if he will celebrate should he score, Twine replied: “I don’t know to be honest, I’ll just see how I feel at the time.
"I’m not too focused on that right now, the main thing is just to focus on the game.”
While Twine never made a competitive appearance under Scott Parker, their paths did cross briefly before the midfielder exited the club.
“I actually really enjoyed it, I can’t speak highly enough of him to be honest,” he said.
"It was a stage where I was probably looking to leave the club, but he couldn’t have been any better for me. He was really honest with me and really helped me.
"I felt like I could go and chat to him, so I’ve got nothing bad to say.”
While Bristol City have their eyes on a play-off spot, they will be up against it this weekend facing a Burnley side that have yet to lose on home turf.
Twine, however, is confident Liam Manning’s side can spring an upset.
"There’s no game where we’re thinking ‘we can’t win this’,” he said.
"We take every game seriously, we prepare properly. This will be a tough game, they’re obviously doing really well and are good at home, so by no means will it be an easy game.
"But we’re going to go there, try our best and try and win the game.”
When asked about Burnley’s remarkable defensive record, Twine added: "I’m quite close with a few of the lads there and I desperately do want to score against them.
"But no, they’re a great team and they deserve to be where they are. It’s no surprise to me they’re doing that well.”
