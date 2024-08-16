Scott Twine becomes second Burnley departure of the day as he returns to Championship rivals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scott Twine has become the second player to depart Burnley today after making a permanent return to Bristol City.

The 25-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Ashton Gate, making 10 appearances and scoring two goals.

Liam Manning’s side have been chasing Twine’s permanent signature for much of the summer but they’ve now got their man for an undisclosed fee, with the attacking midfielder penning a four-year deal.

“It has been no secret the desire to bring Scott back to the club,” Manning said. “It has been a long time coming but we are delighted to get the deal over the line.

“We know the strengths he brings and feel he has some unfinished business here at Ashton Gate.

“He loved his time here last season and we are excited to have him back.”

Twine first joined Burnley from Manning’s former side MK Dons in June 2022 for a £4m fee.

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 29: Scott Twine of Bristol City applauds the fans after the team's victory in the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leicester City at Ashton Gate on March 29, 2024 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

He made 18 appearances during Burnley’s Championship title win, with his game time often limited by injury problems.

He spent the first half of last season on loan at Hull City before making the move to Ashton Gate midway through the campaign.

“It was a no-brainer for me to come back and I am delighted it has finally been sorted,” Twine said.

Twine’s departure comes after Wilson Odobert sealed a big money move to Tottenham Hotspur earlier today.

Odobert started and scored during Burnley’s season opener against Luton Town on Monday night, while Twine was an unused substitute.