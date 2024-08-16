Scott Parker discusses his decision to hand Josh Brownhill Burnley captaincy
The 28-year-old took the armband for Monday’s season opener against Luton Town, where he scored the opening goal during Burnley’s emphatic 4-1 win.
While Brownhill was often skipper in the Premier League last season, Josh Cullen also wore the armband at times while Jack Cork – who has since departed – was club captain.
When asked about his decision to give Brownhill the captaincy, Parker said: “There’s a number of players that could have got the armband. It was a decision where I probably see Josh and his stature within the squad. Also a bit of fluidity in terms of where it was last year as well.
“There are probably many captains in this team, or certainly the team that started on Monday night, but it was obviously Josh who got that.”
While Brownhill can be considered one of the more senior members of the Burnley squad, Parker is excited by the young potential now at his disposal.
"I’m really excited in terms of the dynamics and the potential we have in this squad,” he added.
“The average age of this team and the ability and talent we have, it’s one that excites me and it’s one where I can develop them and improve them even more.
“Of course at this moment in time they are more than handy in this division, so it’s certainly exciting times in that sense.
“Things can change and we will react accordingly, but at this moment in time I’ve been really impressed working with this group.”
