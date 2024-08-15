'I can't wait': Scott Parker looks ahead to first Burnley home game against Cardiff City

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scott Parker makes his Turf Moor bow this weekend when his Burnley side look to build on their opening weekend win with another three points against Cardiff City.

The new Clarets boss got off to the best possible start on Monday night thanks to a 4-1 win away to promotion rivals Luton Town.

Despite only taking charge of one competitive game, there appears to be a bond building between Parker and the Clarets faithful – something the 43-year-old will be looking to extend back in front of the home fans this Saturday.

“It was a special one at Luton to see the fans at close hand,” Parker said.

“I’m extremely happy they go back on a Monday night, with work in the morning, that they go back happy with three points.

“They were brilliant for us. The support they gave the team, the support they gave me and everyone involved in this club was a massive factor why this team drove as they did in certain moments.

“I can’t wait for the weekend again to get in front of the home fans and hopefully we can give them another good performance.”

LUTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: Scott Parker, the Burnley manager celebrates after their victory during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town FC and Burnley FC at Kenilworth Road on August 12, 2024 in Luton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Parker was keen to stress ahead of the season opener how Burnley wouldn’t be able to rely on their talent and talent alone this year – they will need different ingredients to ensure they last the course in the Championship.

“We definitely got that [at Luton],” Parker added.

“It’s pretty unique in the sense of what you’re up against, it’s a man-for-man team. The way we set up is probably very different to how we will set up in certain other games.

“We needed to bring something here. I know there’s quality, of course there is tactical and technical ability, but you’re coming to Luton the first game of the season. There’s a default position you’re going to have to go in certain moments. You’re going to have to weather certain things, you’re going to have to get your jab out.

“Defensively, attacking wise, character…there’s some young boys in this team, but the going gets tough you’re going to have to put your chest out and stay in it and I thought we can be proud that every one of them did that.”