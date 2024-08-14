'The one thing I will say': Burnley boss Scott Parker discusses Wout Weghorst's surprise return for Luton Town opener
and live on Freeview channel 276
The striker made a surprise appearance off the bench for the Clarets during their opening weekend win against Luton Town.
Many anticipated that Weghorst, whose last appearance came in May 2022, would be moving on this summer.
When asked if Weghorst is likely to remain a Burnley player beyond the transfer window, Parker said: “That’s probably still to be decided at this moment in time.
“Wout, the one thing I will say he’s been in for a week now and I have nothing but huge admiration for him as a man in terms of how he’s come in. He’s been a massive professional.
“He’s been hugely committed, hence why we used him.”
The ongoing speculation regarding the futures of Weghorst, Sander Berge and others could be considered unhelpful for Parker now the season is underway – but the new Clarets boss doesn’t seem particularly fazed.
“My main focus is on the team. The noise is just the noise,” he added.
“We live in a professional sport where there is always a lot of noise. The noise has only ever increased over the years because of different platforms. It is what it is, in terms of the window being open or not being open.
“My main focus and my main drive is on everyone that is here, treating them with the utmost respect and getting my message across constantly.
“What is to be is to be, I can’t really control that. I can only control what we do.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.