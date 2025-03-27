Connor Roberts on playing regularly for Burnley after being 'rested for three months' by Vincent Kompany

Connor Roberts is relishing being a regular fixture in Burnley’s defence this season – having joked about being “rested” for three months under Vincent Kompany.

The Welshman has been a regular fixture in Burnley’s back four under Scott Parker this term, starting in 32 of their 38 league games. Only James Trafford, Maxime Estvee, Josh Cullen and Jaidon Anthony have made more starts.

It’s been quite the turnaround for the 29-year-old, who was frozen out under Kompany in the Premier League last season, so much so he spent the second half of the season on loan with Leeds United.

Roberts faced an uncertain future before the season got underway, but he’s since made himself a key member of Parker’s side.

Addressing his game time, Roberts said: “At the beginning of last year I played the first few games and then was rested for about three months and went out on loan to Leeds.

“This season has been really good though. Obviously the gaffer has been brilliant with me this season, he's come in and he's been fantastic as a person and as a manager. I can't speak highly enough of Scott.

“We all just want to give to him what he's given to us really in terms of the dedication and the will to win.

Burnley's Belgian manager Vincent Kompany (L) speaks with Burnley's Welsh defender #14 Connor Roberts (R) as he prepares to bring him on during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Luton Town at Turf Moor in Burnley, north-west England on January 12, 2024. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

“We really want to do ourselves proud and him proud when we play. Hopefully at the end of the season it can be smiles all around.”

Not only is Roberts enjoying his football again, he’s also loving being a part of a record-breaking defence that has conceded just 11 league goals all season.

“It's a pleasure,” he added.

“We conceded a couple [before the international break], but that was always going to happen.

“The run we went on and have been on has been incredible. Obviously breaking records and I think we will go down as one of the best defences in Championship history, so that's brilliant.

“We've got some fantastic players obviously Traff, Maxi, CJ [Egan-Riley], the main three at the back there have been nothing short of incredible up to this point of the season.

“Hopefully that can continue until the final game. If we do that, hopefully we can somehow stick the ball in the other end.”

