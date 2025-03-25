Ranking Burnley's best performers so far this season by average player rating - gallery

Burnley have it all to play for as they head into the final eight games of the 2024/25 Championship season.

Scott Parker’s side, who resume their campaign with a tricky home game against Bristol City on Saturday, currently sit third in the table, two points adrift of the top two.

It’s been some season so far, with Burnley only losing two of their 38 league games to date. They’ve also kept a remarkable 27 clean sheets, conceding just 11 goals.

In the midst of the international break, we’ve decided to take a look at Burnley’s best performing individuals so far this season, using average player ratings provided by whoscored.com.

Only those who have made five or more starts this season are included.

Here’s how they rank:

Average rating: 7.10

1. Jaidon Anthony

Average rating: 7.10 Photo: Alex Livesey

Average rating: 7.08

2. CJ Egan-Riley

Average rating: 7.08 Photo: Alex Livesey

Average rating: 7.05

3. Josh Brownhill

Average rating: 7.05 Photo: Alex Livesey

Average rating: 6.98

4. Maxime Esteve

Average rating: 6.98 Photo: Richard Martin-Roberts

