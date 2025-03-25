Scott Parker’s side, who resume their campaign with a tricky home game against Bristol City on Saturday, currently sit third in the table, two points adrift of the top two.

It’s been some season so far, with Burnley only losing two of their 38 league games to date. They’ve also kept a remarkable 27 clean sheets, conceding just 11 goals.

In the midst of the international break, we’ve decided to take a look at Burnley’s best performing individuals so far this season, using average player ratings provided by whoscored.com.

Only those who have made five or more starts this season are included.

Here’s how they rank: