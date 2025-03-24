Scott Parker’s Burnley side are currently right in the mix, sitting third and just two points adrift of the top two Leeds United and Sheffield United.
It looks to be a three-horse race for those automatic promotion spots, with Sunderland drifting away, while the likes of Coventry City, West Brom, Bristol City and Middlesbrough will battle it out for those two final play-off spots.
In the midst of the international break, we’ve decided to take a look at the best performing players in the second tier so far this season.
Any selection is bound to cause plenty of debate, but our Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton has tried to be as balanced as possible.
Inevitably though, Burnley’s backline has to inevitably feature, having broken all sorts of records on their way to shipping just 11 goals in 38 league games to date. But who else gets the nod?
Here’s the team in full:
