Connor Roberts discusses life playing under ex-Burnley coach Craig Bellamy with Wales

Connor Roberts isn’t surprised by the early success Craig Bellamy has enjoyed in charge of the Welsh national team.

The full-back is playing under Bellamy for the second time in his career, having also been part of the Burnley side that Bellamy helped coach under Vincent Kompany.

Since then, it’s been an impressive start to life with Wales, remaining unbeaten for his first seven games in charge.

Roberts started on Saturday as Wales got their World Cup qualifiers up and running with a 3-1 victory against Kazakhstan. He’ll now be hoping to feature away to North Macedonia tonight.

“It’s exactly how I knew it would be,” Roberts said of Bellamy’s reign so far.

“He'd been here [at Burnley] for two seasons. He’s a fantastic person, a very intricate, detailed man when it comes to tactics, or anything to do with football really.

CARDIFF, WALES - NOVEMBER 19: Craig Bellamy, Head Coach of Wales, embraces Connor Roberts of Wales at full-time following the team's victory in the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League B Group B4 match between Wales and Iceland at Cardiff City Stadium on November 19, 2024 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

“The majority of the performances and games that he's taken charge of so far, up until now, I think every fan can see what he's trying to implement and the ideas that he's got and the effect that he is having.

“We go into the World Cup qualifiers and it’s massive. It’s not the be-all and end-all, but it's very, very important for the manager, for us as players and for the country and fans as a whole.

“We all want to be in America catching tans and enjoying ourselves at another World Cup. It's going to be tough, but hopefully we can do it.”