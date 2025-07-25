Burnley gearing up for first public friendlies with pre-season double header

Burnley will play their first public friendlies of the summer this weekend when they take on two sides at the same time.

Scott Parker will split his squad to face both Huddersfield Town and Shrewsbury Town away on Saturday, with both games kicking off at 3pm.

The games will be the first played in front of supporters, after the Clarets beat Fleetwood Town 1-0 behind closed doors before playing out a 1-1 draw with Premier League rivals Wolves at the end of their week-long training camp in Portugal.

Burnley fans will get to see the club’s new signings in action for the first time, although in Jacob Bruun Larsen’s case he’s returning to familiar territory having already represented the Clarets during the 2023/24 season.

But Max Weiss, Axel Tuanzebe, Kyle Walker, Quilindschy Hartman and Loum Tchouana are all newcomers to East Lancashire.

Another thing to look out for is how the Clarets line up, with some suggesting Scott Parker could move to a back three for the upcoming campaign.

This weekend marks three weeks until the Premier League campaign gets underway, which for Burnley will involve a tricky opening day trip to Tottenham.

Scott Parker's side play their first public friendlies of pre-season this weekend with a double header (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Before that though they face Stoke City away from home before hosting Lazio in their one and only Turf Moor friendly of the summer.

Pre-season schedule

July 26 – squad split for two friendlies against Huddersfield Town and Shrewsbury Town, both away at 3pm

August 2 – away friendly against Stoke City, 3pm kick-off

August 9 – friendly against Lazio at Turf Moor, 3pm kick-off

August 16 – first game of the 2025/26 Premier League season away to Tottenham

Pre-season results so far

Fleetwood Town - 1-0 win (Marcus Edwards scored)

Wolves - 1-1 draw (Jacob Bruun Larsen scored)

