Recently released Burnley academy player makes fascinating switch to Vietnam

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 24th Jul 2025, 12:07 BST
An academy player that was released by Burnley at the end of last season has made the unusual move to Vietnam.
Brandon Ly was among the players to be let go by the Clarets’ Under-21 side back in May at the conclusion of the 2024/25 season.

The 19-year-old has signed for Hanoi Police FC (also known as Cong An Hanoi), a side that plays their football in the top tier of the Vietnamese pyramid.

"Welcome Brandon Ly to Hanoi Police family,” the club posted.

"With a background in English football, versatility in defence and a progressive spirit, Brandon Ly promises to be an important piece in the team's future journey.”

Ly joined Burnley’s academy ranks as a 17-year-old during the summer of 2023, having made the move from Sheffield United.

He joined the Clarets on an initial work experience loan until January, where his move was then made permanent.

Brandon Ly spent two years in Burnley's academy following his move from Sheffield United in 2023. Picture: Burnley FC
Brandon Ly spent two years in Burnley's academy following his move from Sheffield United in 2023. Picture: Burnley FC

Ly, who can play as a defensive midfielder or at right-back, was a key player for Burnley’s Under-21 side last season, playing 32 games in the Professional Development League.

The former Claret, who has a Vietnamese father and an Irish mother, hopes his move to Hanoi could facilitate a possible call-up to the national side.

"My dream is to wear the Vietnam national jersey and I will make my family proud of me," Ly said.

He added: "I will train and be ready 100 per cent for Hanoi Police. I want to make history with the team.”

Hanoi Police finished in third place in the league last season.

