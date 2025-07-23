Burnley FC: No resolution in Milutin Osmajic/Hannibal race row until AFTER the season starts

A resolution in the Milutin Osmajic race row won’t be handed down until AFTER the new season has got underway.

That’s according to Preston North End CEO Peter Ridsdale, who has revealed Osmajic must face a hearing with the FA before a potential punishment is dished out.

The Montenegro international is accused of racially abusing Burnley midfielder Hannibal during the goalless draw between the two sides at Deepdale in February – over five months ago.

Speaking on social media after the game, Hannibal said “he will not be silent” and promised to “always call out racism” whenever he heard it. Osmajic, meanwhile, “strongly refutes” the claims.

Addressing the incident on a podcast earlier this summer, Osmajic claimed he said “‘f*** you, bad man” to Hannibal following a scuffle in the middle of the pitch.

On March 17, Osmajic was formally charged with breaching FA Rule E3. It’s alleged that the forward acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards an opposing player contrary to FA Rule E3.1. It’s further alleged that this constitutes an “aggravated breach”, which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it includes a reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race.

The 25-year-old had until Tuesday, March 25 to provide a response, a date which was delayed until April 2. According to Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom, this was because Osmajic had been to see a specialist regarding an ongoing hip injury.

Osmajic is still awaiting a verdict after being hit with an FA charge (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Providing an update on the case, Ridsdale told our sister paper, the Lancashire Evening Post: “There will be a hearing.

“We are in a situation where clearly, we know what the evidence is and isn't. When the hearing takes place will be after the season starts. We'll then find out what the implications are.”

Ridsdale added: “I think what's frustrating in life is that, first of all, when you face anything, the one thing you don't like is uncertainty, whatever it is you're facing. The fact is that we're sitting here with something that will eventually have an outcome.

“And by the time that outcome comes, it's seven or eight months after the incident took place. You can't plan for anything on that basis, so what we would prefer is not to have the problem in the first place.

“If you've got the problem, you'd prefer it to be settled sooner rather than later. And to sit here looking forward another two months, at least, before this thing can be resolved is frustrating. But in the meantime, we just have to get on with it.”

Burnley returned to Deepdale two weeks on from their league game when they faced their Lancashire rivals in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Osmajic started the game and scored during Preston’s 3-0 win, celebrating in front of the away end after Burnley’s players had declined to shake his hand prior to kick-off.

Clarets boss Scott Parker, however, opted to leave Hannibal out of his squad to protect the 22-year-old.

Last month, Osmajic was handed a driving ban for speeding eight times in the space of just eight weeks.

The striker also received an eight-man ban last season and fined £15,000 after biting Blackburn Rovers defender Owen Beck.