Away fans relocated, tunnel and new arrival route: Burnley announce Turf Moor changes ahead of Premier League return

Burnley FC have announced a raft of changes to Turf Moor – including a change to where away fans will be housed – ahead of the club’s Premier League return.

The Clarets say a number of “carefully considered changes” will be implemented to improve matchday atmosphere and fan experience.

Visiting supporters will now switch over to the other side of the Cricket Field Stand, while a new LED tunnel will also be relocated to the South-West corner.

A new route will also be created for the team arrival on home matchdays, which the club say will create a “headline matchday event” and build “stronger links between fans and players”.

The club say the changes are in line with the board’s “ongoing commitment” to Burnley and follows consultation with the Fan Advisory Board.

Clarets chairman Alan Pace said in a statement: “We’re all counting down the days to the start of the Premier League season and these enhancements to Turf Moor make our return even more eagerly anticipated.

“Stadium improvements have been high on the agenda for the board for some time, but our promotion to the Premier League has allowed us to accelerate these plans.

A number of the changes will be in place for the first home game against Sunderland (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

“We’re excited about the transformations evolving over the coming months – and grateful to the Clarets fans for their support on this exciting journey.

“The positivity from the Fan Advisory Board was great to see and these changes are going to help to take the experience at Turf Moor to the next level.”

The first phase of changes, which are subject to planning approval, will be in place for the opening home game of the season against Sunderland. Further improvements are scheduled to take place over the coming months.

The Clarets say the bulk of alterations are being delivered early to minimise disruption once the season is underway.

The changes to be introduced in time for the Sunderland fixture are as follows:

An all-new team arrival route down Harry Potts Way, entering the North-East car park and heading to the new players arrivals area in the North-East corner, creating a headline matchday event and building stronger links between fans and players.

Relocation of tunnel area (from North-West corner to South-West corner), enhancing the players’ matchday walk-out experience.

Creating a more impactful walk-out experience and building stronger links between the fans and players by switching the home and away supporters' areas in the Barnfield Stand.

Changing the matchday flow for away fans, including moving their turnstiles to the North-West corner.

The team buses will now arrive via Harry Potts Way, rather than being directed through Belvedere Road and alongside the cricket ground.

A new LED screen will meet the players as they disembark the bus and make their way into the ground via the North-East corner.

A full LED “hero tunnel” will also be constructed at the North-East corner, providing a “branded, illuminated walkway” into the stadium.

As for the matchday tunnel inside Turf Moor, that will also be upgraded to become an LED tunnel in between the Cricket Field Stand and the Bob Lord Stand. This new entrance will also be accompanied by a large LED screen positioned above the tunnel.

The Cricket Field Stand will also gain a new first-floor level with a balcony, upgraded toilets and refreshment kiosks.

Season ticket holders in the Cricket Field Stand affected by the changes will be contacted directly by the club by August 4.

Furthermore, a permanent DJ booth and four “modular content-creator pods” will be installed in the South East corner.

The three opening home fixtures will be digital tickets only, after which supporter feedback will determine whether physical tickets are reinstated.

The changes will bring "greater value for our fans and create stronger links between the Clarets supporters and players”, the club said in a statement.

“Turf Moor is a fantastic place to be on matchdays,” manager Scott Parker added.

“The fans help create an incredible atmosphere, particularly during the run-in to promotion last season, and I’m sure these enhancements will only serve to improve things further.

“We’ll need Turf Moor to be a fortress for us this season – and we’re all excited about seeing the new changes implemented over the coming months.”

