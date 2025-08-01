‘Take it like a man’: Burnley’s Luca Koleosho addresses lack of game time during promotion season

Published 1st Aug 2025
At 20 years old, Burnley’s Luca Koleosho still has his whole career in front of him.
At one stage, not long after signing in fact, the winger looked destined to go right to the very top.

Under Vincent Kompany, the 2023 signing from Espanyol wasn’t expected to be a regular feature in the first-team, not immediately anyway. But that’s what transpired as the Italy Under-21 international made 15 appearances during the first half of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

His progress was halted by a serious knee injury, however, which kept him out of action for the remainder of the campaign.

Koleosho returned the following season and was a regular starter during the opening weeks of the Championship campaign under Scott Parker.

But while the wide man ended the campaign with 30 appearances to his name, he was largely a substitute, only starting one league game between mid-January and the end of the season.

Jaidon Anthony was preferred to Koleosho on the left, while Marcus Edwards took the role on the other flank following his January arrival.

Koleosho will be hoping to feature a lot more this coming season (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

While Koleosho’s lack of game time has been far from ideal, you won’t find the wide man complaining.

"You have to just take it like a man and go on with it," Koleosho told Goal. "You have to just get used to it.

“The whole goal is to get back up as quickly as you can and not get stuck there because the longer you stay there, the easier it is to get stuck. Then it's going to be a cycle and you need to get back to where you need to be. You can't take anything for granted, because things can change really fast."

Koleosho added: "The big lesson has been to keep working. It doesn't matter how you're feeling. You always have to keep your body well-tuned to go out and play the next game.

“I missed so much this past season and it's about not taking anything for granted because stuff switches really, really fast. That's how it is in sports. I don't really let it affect me. I just do me and focus on me."

