'Sad to lose them': Scott Parker's honest appraisal of Burnley losing James Trafford and Josh Brownhill

Scott Parker was unable to hide his disappointment at Burnley’s loss of two more of last season’s star performers.

Fresh from CJ Egan-Riley’s free transfer to Marseille, James Trafford and Josh Brownhill – two stars of Burnley’s promotion-winning campaign – moved on for pastures new last week.

Trafford completed a £31m move back to his former club Manchester City after a record-breaking season at Turf Moor, where he kept 29 of Burnley’s 30 clean sheets and shipped just 16 league goals all season.

Brownhill, meanwhile, has yet to find a new club, but he confirmed in a post on social media that he won’t be re-signing with the Clarets – ending his five-and-a-half-year stint at Turf Moor.

Reacting to the two departures, Parker provided an honest appraisal, acknowledging his disappointment.

“They go with our best wishes and we’re sad to lose them, of course,” the Clarets boss told the Burnley Express. “They were a vital part, along with CJ [Egan-Riley] last year with what we did.

“Obviously that’s three instrumental players for us last year and we've not managed to retain them and they've gone on their ways. But I wish them nothing but the utmost best because they've been incredible for us last year.

Scott Parker has lost both Josh Brownhill and James Trafford, inset, since the end of last season. Pictures: Getty Images

"Obviously it’s a bit disappointing, but it is what it is. I get that and I understand that, so I wish them all the best and rightly so. I'm sure our fans and everyone at the football club wish them all the best on their onward journey.”

