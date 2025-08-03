Scott Parker discusses Burnley's interest in Chelsea striker Armando Broja

Published 3rd Aug 2025
Armando Broja emerged as a serious transfer target for Burnley on Friday night.
Scott Parker’s side are in advanced talks to bring in the Chelsea striker, who spent last season on loan with Everton.

While a deal is not currently thought to be imminent, the Burnley Express understands progress is expected to be made over the coming days.

Parker all but confirmed this on Saturday, when he addressed the speculation after Burnley’s 1-0 pre-season friendly defeat to Stoke City.

“It's a position we're looking at but there's nothing really, really close,” the Clarets boss told the Burnley Express. "So until anything comes out or that gets any closer, there's really no news on that.

"We're looking to fill a few positions though at this present moment in time – and like any transfer window, you want to get the right players in as well.

"Hopefully over the coming weeks, we can manage to get a few more over the line to give us a little bit more strength, certainly with the players we've lost as well. Hopefully we can do that, we're trying our hardest to.”

Armando Broja, inset, is close to joining Scott Parker's Burnley. Picture: Getty Imagesplaceholder image
It’s understood the Clarets will also look to try and replace James Trafford before the window closes, bring in a new central midfielder while also adding depth to Maxime Esteve at left centre-back – given Bashir Humphreys is still enduring injury problems.

Given the Clarets have lost a good chunk of the spine of their team – in Trafford, CJ Egan-Riley and Josh Brownhill – the starting XI is in need of serious strengthening.

“They’ll be in and around it,” Parker added. “We want to try and improve a little bit more and add some more. Of course, that's the aim.

“We've got a big squad though and we’re having to manage that at the moment. But yes, we'll look to try and bring some in on top of that.”

