'Well documented': Scott Parker discusses Burnley's friendly double header and Sheffield Wednesday cancellation

Burnley were initially due to take on both Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday today – one in public and the other behind closed doors.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But while the trip to the bet365 Stadium went ahead as scheduled, with the Clarets suffering a 1-0 defeat, the Owls game – due to be hosted at Gawthorpe – had to be scrapped late on last week owing to Wednesday’s off-the-field crisis.

Having failed to be paid on time for the fourth month out of the last five, Wednesday’s players essentially went on strike and refused to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley even offered to fund a Friday night hotel stay to facilitate an early morning kick-off, so that Parker and his staff could watch the fixture before travelling down to Stoke for today’s 3pm kick-off.

But the game fell by the wayside, leaving Burnley with a last-minute scramble to find another opponent – even looking beyond these shores to fly in a side from the continent.

But as it transpired, the Clarets instead opted to host an in-house game at Gawthorpe, which Parker attended.

At Stoke, meanwhile, the Clarets boss named a strong starting XI, but the bench was made up entirely of youngsters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Parker split his Burnley squad once again today (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"It's been well documented, it's been 24 hours of massive change really,” Parker told the Burnley Express.

"We had a game planned today against Sheffield Wednesday which didn't take place and we were going to split the squads.

"I just felt the best way to go was an in-house game with two strong-ish teams at the training ground, which I was at this morning, which went really, really well. We then came here [to Stoke] with a bit more of a flat squad with a lot of young players.

“The positive at the end of today, yes we’re disappointed we lost, but the positives are that the majority of the squad – which is very bloated, like we know – has got a number of minutes under their belt.

"A majority got 90 and that puts us in good stead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s understood the Clarets are also to play a behind-closed-doors game next Saturday morning before they face Lazio at Turf Moor in the afternoon – again to give as many players as minutes as possible.

Your next Burnley FC read: Maxime Esteve makes big claim about his Burnley future after agreeing new contract