Burnley closing in on permanent signing of Chelsea striker and ex-Everton and Fulham loanee

Burnley are in advanced talks to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja in a permanent deal.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Burnley Express understands an agreement has been struck to bring in the 23-year-old to bolster Scott Parker’s forward ranks ahead of their Premier League return.

While a deal is not currently thought to be imminent, progress is expected to be made over the coming days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broja spent last season on loan with Everton but was limited to making just 11 appearances and failed to register. The Albanian missed three months of action with an ankle ligament injury.

The striker also played just eight games on loan at Fulham during the second half of the 2023/24 campaign, again without scoring.

He scored nine times in 38 games on loan at Southampton in 2021/22, while hitting double figures with 10 goals for Vitesse Arnhem the previous year.

Since signing for Chelsea in 2019, Broja has two goals to his name from 37 appearances. He’s also been capped 27 times by Albania, scoring five times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broja spent last season on loan with Everton (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Despite being born to Albanian parents, Broja was actually born in Slough and began his academy career with Tottenham before making the move over to Stamford Bridge.

The Clarets have been badly in need of a striker for some time now, going back at least two seasons.

The man who led the line last season, Zian Flemming, was absent during last week’s friendly double header with what is thought to be a knock. The Dutchman is also predominately a number 10, rather than an out-and-out striker – although he did bag 16 goals in the Championship last season.

Eyebrows were raised when Lyle Foster was handed the number nine shirt that had been left vacant since Jay Rodriguez made the move to Wrexham back in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The South African international only scored twice in the second tier last season as the Clarets won automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Experienced number nine Ashley Barnes also provides backup after signing on for another year, but Zeki Amdouni is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after being forced to undergo surgery.

Michael Obafemi, meanwhile, is expected to move on this summer.

Scott Parker’s side have made six new signings so far this summer in Max Weiss, Axel Tuanzebe, Kyle Walker, Quildinschy Hartman, Jacob Bruun Larsen and Loum Tchouana.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four of last season’s loanees – Bashir Humphreys, Jaidon Anthony, Marcus Edwards and Flemming – have all become permanent additions too.

Your next Burnley FC read: Frustrated comments of Burnley's rival managers might be cause for optimism