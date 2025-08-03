Explained: The 'punishment' Burnley's Josh Laurent will face for Stoke City dismissal

Josh Laurent found himself in the unusual position of being sent off in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not only that, the 30-year-old was also dismissed at his old stomping ground for two yellows cards – something you rarely, if ever, see in a friendly outing.

The two bookings came within six second-half minutes of each other, leaving Scott Parker’s side a man down during their 1-0 defeat at Stoke City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laurent, who joined Burnley from Stoke, was initially cautioned in the 55th minute for deliberately stopping a Potters counter.

Fast forward to just after the hour-mark and referee Steve Martin marched over to brandish a second yellow after the Burnley man had cynically crashed into the back of a Stoke player.

While it was an unnecessary challenge and one he didn’t need to make, Laurent and Burnley’s coaching staff – as well as their Stoke counterparts – were left dumbfounded by the referee’s decision to brandish a red.

Scott Parker even revealed to the Burnley Express afterwards that both dugouts had no issue with Laurent being subbed off, rather than dismissed. But it’s claimed Martin told both managers he had to officiate the friendly as if it was a normal game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laurent was shown two yellows during Saturday's friendly defeat at Stoke (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Despite the red coming in a friendly game, Laurent will still face punishment – although fortunately it won’t have a great impact on the Clarets.

Burnley are also due to play a behind-closed-doors friendly at Gawthorpe next Saturday morning, before the Turf Moor game against Lazio later that afternoon.

Laurent is deemed suspended for the training ground fixture, meaning he’s still available to face the Serie A side – effectively making no difference.

Your next Burnley FC read: 'Well documented': Scott Parker discusses Burnley's friendly double header and Sheffield Wednesday cancellation