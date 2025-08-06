The latest transfer talk from Turf Moor as Burnley prepare to return to the Premier League.

Burnley new boy Quilindschy Hartman has revealed the important role Scott Parker played in his decision to move to Turf Moor - and gave a major indication over how he views his long-term future with the Clarets.

The four-times capped Netherlands international became one of Parker’s first signings of the summer transfer window as the former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea midfielder prepared his squad for their return to the Premier League. After a reported £7.7 million deal was agreed with Eredivisie club Feyenoord, Hartman held talks with the Clarets before putting pen-to-paper on a four-year deal that ensured he realised his dream of moving to the Premier League.

Hartman revealed he had been impressed with how ‘invested’ Parker had been in his professional and personal status - but conceded the move to Turf Move could be viewed as ‘an interim step’ in his career.

As per Dutch outlet Soccer News, Hartman told Viaplay: “During our conversation, I noticed how much time and attention he (Scott Parker) had invested in me. He knew exactly what kind of player I was and what I could add. Not just in terms of football, he also knew things about my personal life and family situation. He was able to explain to me clearly why he thought I would be a good fit for Burnley. This step also allows me to get more used to the Premier League itself; it’s an interim step. Ultimately, I get more experience here for what I have in mind.”

The former Feyenoord wing-back is also confident he can regain his place in the Netherlands squad almost two years after earning the last of his four caps in a 6-0 Euro 2024 qualifying win against Gibraltar.

He said: “I didn’t lose my place due to my sporting achievements. I got injured and haven’t returned yet. That’s why I haven’t played more than five matches at Feyenoord, so it’s logical that I’m not eligible yet. I think if I just keep playing, I’ll quickly regain my place. My goal is to be back in the squad for the next period.”

Former Blackburn man denies Burnley link was behind La Liga move

Charlie Mulgrew has urged his old club Celtic to snap up his former Blackburn Rovers teammate Tyrhys Dolan | Getty Images

Former Blackburn Rovers winger Tyrhys Dolan has opened up on his free transfer switch to Espanyol as Burnley owner Alan Pace moves closer to a takeover of the La Liga club.

Pace’s ALK Capital investment group are believed to be closing in on an agreement to take control of the Catalan outfit and have already instigated some changes within their setup. Dolan has been one of several arrivals at Espanyol in recent weeks - but the former Rovers man has denied his move was instigated by Pace’s prospective takeover.

He told Mundo Deportivo: “I’m very happy to be here. It’s true that it’s a higher league and that Spanish football is different from English football, but I’m always going to believe in myself. If I do things well, why wouldn’t I do the same here?. The talks started before (the takeover.) It was Espanyol who were interested in me; I wasn’t aware of this (Burnley connection).”

