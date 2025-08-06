Burnley midfielder sets main target after completing EFL move

Burnley confirmed the departure of a midfielder earlier this week.

A Burnley midfielder has set his targets after he agreed to spend the 2025/26 season with League Two club Accrington Stanley.

Clarets academy star Joe Bauress has already made three senior appearances after he featured in FA Cup ties against Reading and Southampton last season after making a late substitute appearance in a 3-1 Carabao Cup win against Crawley Town just months earlier. However, the 19-year-old will now look to establish himself at a senior level during a season-long loan stint at the Crown Ground after the two clubs agreed a deal earlier this week.

Bauress was not named in the Stanley squad for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup tie with Oldham Athletic - but could now make his debut in Saturday’s visit to League Two rivals Crewe Alexandra. He revealed he took advice from former Burnley forward Dara Costelloe before agreeing to spend the season with John Doolan’s side and expressed his determination to make the most of the first loan spell of his career.

Speaking to the club’s official website after completing the move, the young midfielder said: "I can't wait. I have been linked for a few transfer windows with Accrington and I am glad this has gone through. I spoke to Dara Costelloe - who went from Burnley to Accrington - and he had nothing but praise for the club, so that made me want to push the deal through. I like to get on the ball, a tackle, I am box-to-box, and I score goals as well. I have been training with Burnley's First Team for a while now and I made my debut when I was 16, so I have had a taste of it. Now I want the chance to play regular EFL football and hope I can make a big impression with Accrington."

Top signing

Accrington Stanley manager John Doolan.

Bauress has already been given a big show of support by the man he will work under throughout the next nine months after he was described as ‘a massive signing’ by Accrington manager Doolan.

He said: "We need quality players coming in to provide competition for places and that's what Joe is - a quality player. He is a top midfielder - he is competitive, he can handle the ball, he is box-to-box, he likes a tackle, and he dictates play - he is an all-round player. He has been around the First Team set-up at Burnley and has had a good pre-season. It's a massive signing with Joe coming from a Premier League club. We have a very good relationship with Burnley, it's on the doorstep and they can keep an eye on him. It's a top signing for us."

