Opta supercomputer predicts where Burnley will finish in the final Premier League table

Opta’s much-anticipated predicted table has dropped ahead of the new season – including the fate of Burnley following their return to the Premier League.

Scott Parker’s side line up back in the top flight after storming to Championship promotion last season with 100 points to their name.

Unfortunately it wasn’t enough to seal the title, as Leeds United pipped them to first place with a stoppage-time goal on the final day, to seal the trophy on goal difference.

Sunderland, meanwhile, sprung something of a surprise to edge out Sheffield United in the play-off final at Wembley to join the Clarets and Leeds at the top table of English football.

With all six newly-promoted sides facing instant relegation during the past two seasons, the odds will be heavily stacked against the trio.

Burnley know that all too well, having faced the drop in their last two campaigns in the top tier.

Opta’s simulations suggest Burnley have a 45.9 per cent chance of being relegated, placing them above Leeds United (48.1 per cent) and Sunderland (66.4 per cent).

The odds are stacked against Scott Parker's Burnley side in the Premier League (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

It’s not enough to secure survival though, with the Clarets tipped to finish in 18th.

Wolves (26.4 per cent) are the side forecasted to finish above them in 17th, behind West Ham (22 per cent) and Fulham (14.8 per cent).

After simulating every match of the 2025/26 Premier League season 10,000 times, Opta were able to average the points total of every club across those simulations and rank teams positionally.

The final results are as follows:

Predicted final table

1st: Liverpool – 73.2 average points 2nd: Arsenal – 71.9 3rd: Manchester City– 69.9 4th: Chelsea – 63.7 5th: Aston Villa– 60.7 6th: Newcastle United – 60.4 7th: Crystal Palace – 57.3 8th: Brighton & Hove Albion – 55.3 9th: Bournemouth – 51.4 10th: Brentford – 50.5 11th: Nottingham Forest – 50.4 12th: Manchester United – 49.1 13th: Everton – 48.5 14th: Tottenham Hotspur – 47.8 15th: Fulham – 46.9 16th: West Ham United – 44.0 17th: Wolverhampton Wanderers – 42.5 18th: Burnley – 36.9 19th: Leeds United – 36.3 20th: Sunderland – 31.5

