What Sean Dyche said about Burnley target Armando Broja after signing him for Everton
The Clarets are in advanced talks to sign the Chelsea forward in a permanent deal. As of Friday, completion of the move wasn’t imminent but progress was expected to be made over the forthcoming days.
Broja spent last season on loan with Everton but was limited to making just 11 appearances and failed to register. The Albanian arrived with an existing Achilles injury and later picked up ankle ligament damage during an FA Cup outing against Peterborough United.
The 23-year-old never really got going with the Toffees during his injury-plagued spell, so it was no great surprise that the Merseyside outfit opted against triggering the £30m clause to make his move permanent.
Before Broja made his Everton debut, former Clarets boss Dyche provided the following assessment.
“We've seen him running around but not in a football capacity,” Dyche said.
"I know a bit about him, playing against him and seeing him play. I think he looks to me like an all-round striker.
"He's a big fella, got good movement, better pace than people think and certainly fit by the looks of things as in looking after himself.
"I want him to enjoy wearing the shirt but he has to earn it first and he'll be well aware of that.”
