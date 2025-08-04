Burnley summer signing reveals surprise aim ahead of new Premier League season

Burnley could hand competitive debuts to a number of new signings when they face Spurs on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Burnley new boy Quilindschy Hartman will hope to make a major impact during his first season in the Premier League after he completed a reported £7.7 million move to Turf Moor earlier this summer.

The four-times capped Netherlands international was one of Scott Parker’s leading targets for the summer transfer window after he impressed during a three-year stint in the senior setup at Dutch giants Feyenoord. After making his senior debut in a 1-0 win at RKC Waalwijk in August 2022, Hartman went on to make over 60 appearances for the De Kuip Stadium outfit and was a key part of the side that has won the Eredivisie title and Dutch KNVB Cup over the last two seasons.

His form also earned international recognition as the wing-back marked his senior bow for the Netherlands by finding the net in a 2-1 defeat against France in October 2023. That became the first of four senior caps - although the Clarets defender has not featured at international level since he provided an assist in a 6-0 demolition of Gibraltar just a month after making his bow.

With a successful season with Feyenoord now behind him, Hartman will look to help the Clarets shine on their return to the Premier League after he became one of Parker’s ten summer signings. The 23-year-old could make his competitive debut in a home clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday week - but he has revealed he is already planning to make a somewhat surprise move when his playing career comes to an end.

Inspired by the heroics of the likes of fellow countrymen Michael van Gerwen and Raymond van Barneveld, Hartman is a keen darts player and has admitted he would be keen to move into the professional game once his calls time on his football career.

He told Sky Sports: “I said it a little bit as a joke of course but I like to play and I know a few players. Darts is pretty big in holiday and here also, which is pretty nice. I just like to play when I have time off, I play with my friends a lot and I watch it a lot. I went to a few tournaments as well. I will try (to become a pro), that’s not a joke, I will try because I know after my career I will play competitions and then lets see. I think I can be good enough because I can average 75 and I think you can go to Q School with 80 or something.

“I don’t practice regularly, a lot, like two hours a day. If I go full, I can maybe go pro. I like MVG (Michael Van Gerwen), but I also talked to Michael Smith when he won the World Cup, Luke Humphries, Chris Dobey, Stephen Bunting, I follow all of these guys on Instagram and they were happy I came to the UK.”

