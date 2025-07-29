Scott Parker's verdict on Burnley's transfer business so far and what's still to come
That’s according to head coach Scott Parker, who has been left pleased with the Clarets’ recruitment to date ahead of their Premier League return, which gets underway in just over two weeks’ time.
The club have brought in six new signings so far this summer, with Max Weiss, Quilindschy Hartman, Axel Tuanzebe, Loum Tchouana, Kyle Walker and Jacob Bruun Larsen all making the move to Turf Moor.
Last season’s loanees Bashir Humphreys, Jaidon Anthony, Marcus Edwards and Zian Flemming are all permanent Burnley players too.
In terms of outgoings, Jonjo Shelvey and Nathan Redmond were released at the end of last season, while CJ Egan-Riley is the biggest name to depart so far – snubbing the offer of a new deal to join Marseille.
Han-Noah Massengo, Andreas Hountondji (loan) and Dara Costelloe have also departed, while James Trafford looks set to complete a move to Manchester City.
Discussing Burnley’s business so far, Parker told the Burnley Express after Saturday’s friendly against Huddersfield Town: “I’m really happy with what we've done so far.
“Of course, we're going to look to try and improve things more and we'll see where that takes us.
“Maybe some will move on because we've got a big squad, so we'll see how the next few weeks pan out.”
Crucially, the Clarets were able to get a lot of their business done early, meaning the new recruits have been able to get used to Parker’s methods.
They’ve also been able to integrate with their new teammates, which was a key facet of their recent week-long training camp in Portugal.
On the importance of being proactive in the transfer market, Parker added: “Definitely, yes, that was the main thing.
“Obviously, as a coach, you always want players in as early as possible. I get that it can sometimes be impossible, but certainly the ones we've done, to get them in early, six weeks to work is what we want to do this year, so yes I'm pleased with that.”