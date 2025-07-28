Ex-Burnley man snubbed by Championship outfit following lengthy trial period

Former Burnley man Jonjo Shelvey will have to restart his search for a new club after being knocked back by Hull City.

The 33-year-old has been on trial with the Championship outfit for much of pre-season following his recent release from Turf Moor.

The midfielder was part of the Hull squad that travelled to Turkey earlier this month for a training camp, playing in friendly wins over Istanbulspor and Kasimpasa.

Despite looking to work up his fitness and impress sufficiently to earn himself a deal, the Tigers have opted against signing Shelvey according to HullLive.

The former Liverpool midfielder wasn’t involved on Saturday as Hull beat Stockport County 1-0 at Edgeley Park.

Hull were hit with EFL sanctions earlier this summer over outstanding transfer payments. It’s understood they’re unable to pay fees and are limited in how much they’re able to fork out on salaries.

Shelvey was released by Burnley at the end of last season after an unsuccessful and short-lived spell at Turf Moor.

Shelvey was released by Burnley at the end of last season following his short-term deal. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The former Newcastle United man was brought in on a free transfer in January in a bid to bolster their midfield options. But Shelvey only made four appearances for the club during his time in East Lancashire, with two of those coming in the FA Cup.

His two league cameos, meanwhile, both came off the bench, coming on as an 89th minute substitute against Oxford United before getting a further 10 minutes under his belt during the 4-0 thrashing of Sheffield Wednesday.

His last appearance came during the FA Cup fifth round defeat to Preston North End, where the midfielder picked up an injury early into the game.

