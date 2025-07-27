What we learned from Burnley's friendly win against Huddersfield Town

Burnley claimed a relatively comfortable 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town yesterday as part of their pre-season double header.

While another Clarets XI played out a 2-2 draw at Shrewsbury Town, the majority of travelling fans made the much shorter trip to the John Smith’s Stadium.

Scott Parker’s side had to remain patient for the win, but when the goals came they both arrived from youngsters – with Tommy McDermott and Joe Westley finding the back of the net.

Here are some of the key takeaways from Saturday’s jaunt to West Yorkshire:

First look

Not much has been made of it, but Burnley fans got to see their first glimpse of Kyle Walker in a Clarets shirt. Imagine saying that a few months ago! He wasn’t particularly tested, and we didn’t really learn much about him that we didn’t already know, but he doesn’t look to have lost much of that famous pace of his. It also appears he’s taken over the baton of being the defender to deliver those delicious crossfield passes, following CJ Egan-Riley’s untimely departure. Elsewhere, Quilindschy Hartman looked exactly as advertised, a player of real technical quality that loves to get forwards. It’s like the ball is glued to that cultured left foot of his. Jacob Bruun Larsen was Jacob Bruun Larsen, albeit playing in a slightly more central role just off Lyle Foster. When the Clarets were able to pick him out in space he produced some clever through-balls and was denied a goal by a close-range save. As for Max Weiss, such was Burnley’s dominance he could have got the deckchair out, so it’s hard to gauge anything off this cameo. As for Axel Tuanzebe and Loum Tchouana, they were both at Shrewsbury.

Adaptable

Tommy McDermott celebrates scoring Burnley's first goal against Huddersfield Town. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Much has been discussed about Burnley’s formation during the off-season and whether or not Parker will look to change to a back three. It was fascinating then to see Burnley line up in a four at Huddersfield, although by all accounts it was a three at Shrewsbury (or a back five of Sonne, Tuanzebe, Worrall, Delcroix and Pires). Having brought it up with the Clarets boss at the end of the game, he basically admitted the Clarets won’t be rutted to one single style or system during the upcoming Premier League season. He acknowledges that, unlike the Championship where the Clarets are able to control the majority of games, his side will have to be adaptable in the top flight and change their setup depending on the opposition. Sounds sensible.

The kids are alright

After switching goalkeepers at the half-time interval, and issuing three more substitutions on the hour mark, Parker opted to make a whole raft of changes in the 70th minute when seven youngsters entered the fray. Winning by a narrow one-goal margin at the time, you feared putting an entire XI of kids - aside from Max Weiss in goal - up against an experienced League One outfit could be a recipe for disaster. But I needn’t have worried, if anything they put the first-team players to shame. The youngsters were excellent, so much so the Clarets could easily have added another goal or two during the final stages. Tommy McDermott, a player we already got to witness in the cup competitions last season, is a real player. He grabbed the opener with a deft, cute header that left the keeper stranded, while Joe Westley made sure of the win with a close-range finish, just minutes after being denied. Parker was understandably delighted with their contributions at the full-time whistle and rightfully so.

Lacking sharpness, or quality?

Clarets fans got to see their first glimpse of Kyle Walker in a Burnley shirt. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Of course, there’s the usual caveat that this is pre-season and not much can be garnered from it, other than the need to get minutes under the belts and to step up fitness ahead of the new campaign. But if we’re to take what we witnessed on face value, then Burnley were certainly lacking a little sharpness on Saturday, especially in the final third. That was certainly the case during the first-half, before the team stepped things up – in terms of both intensity and tempo – at the start of the second. Was this just a case of the usual pre-season fatigue? Especially when the Terriers are a week or two ahead in their preparations. Or should we be more concerned about the lack of attacking quality? It might appear harsh, but Burnley – as they know only too well – are about to enter the harshest of habitats in the Premier League, so they need to be at their best.

Those not involved

Remarkably, Burnley had 47 players involved over the two games. While many of those involved were youngsters, that still gives you an insight into the bloated nature of Parker’s squad at this moment in time.

While the Clarets head to Stoke City next weekend, just two weeks out from the start of the Premier League season, it’s understood the players that aren’t involved will partake in a behind closed doors friendly at Gawthorpe, such is the requirement to get minutes for as many players as possible.

Huddersfield Town's Lee Grant and Burnley head coach Scott Parker. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

While the absence of James Trafford on Saturday was to be expected, given his seemingly imminent departure, there were still a number of other noticeable absentees, namely: Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Owen Dodgson, Connor Roberts, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson, Darko Churlinov, Michael Obafemi and Zian Flemming.

While not naming specific names, Parker did confirm to the Burnley Express afterwards that the squad is nursing some slight knocks at this moment in time.

