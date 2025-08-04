Burnley's stance on Newcastle United keeper Martin Dubravka amid 'primary target' claim

Burnley have identified Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka as a potential replacement for James Trafford.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets are on the lookout for a new number one just shy of two weeks before the season begins after Trafford completed a move back to Manchester City.

The 22-year-old left Turf Moor last week in a £31m deal, plus add-ons and a sell-on, following a lengthy transfer saga involving Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After losing out on Trafford, the Magpies instead brought in Aaron Ramsdale on an initial loan deal from Southampton – and it’s understood he will battle it out with former Claret Nick Pope for their number one shirt.

That would leave Dubravka surplus to requirements at St James’ Park – and Scott Parker’s side are about to swoop in.

The Burnley Express understands a deal is progressing between the two sides over a permanent move for the Slovakian international.

The 36-year-old joined Newcastle from Sparta Prague in 2018 following an initial loan spell. He’s made 179 appearances during that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Clarets are in talks over a potential permanent move for Dubravka (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

After starting his career with Slovak side Zilina, Dubravka went on to represent Swedish outfit Esbjerg and Czech side Slovan Liberec.

While at Newcastle, he even spent time on loan at Manchester United, but only made two appearances – although one of those came against the Clarets in a Carabao Cup affair.

The stopper has also been capped 53 times by his country.

The Clarets have already brought in one goalkeeper this summer in Max Weiss, but he’s likely to provide backup. Vaclav Hladky and Etienne Green are also on the books.

Your next Burnley FC read: Burnley's opening day opponents Tottenham suffer 'brutal' injury blow ahead of season opener