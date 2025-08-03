Burnley's opening day opponents Tottenham suffer 'brutal' injury blow ahead of season opener

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 3rd Aug 2025, 14:52 BST
A Tottenham star has suffered a “brutal” injury according to Thomas Frank – just two weeks out from their season opener against Burnley.
Scott Parker discusses Burnley's interest in Chelsea striker Armando Broja

James Maddison had to be stretchered off during Spurs’ pre-season friendly with Newcastle United in Seoul, South Korea.

The 28-year-old looked visibly devastated after being forced off during Spurs’ 1-1 draw.

According to Frank, it’s the same knee that Maddison injured last season that forced him to miss the end of Tottenham’s campaign.

It prompted plenty of mixed emotions for Tottenham, who also used the game as an opportunity to bid farewell to long-serving Son Heung-min, who is on the verge of leaving the club to join Los Angeles FC.

The forward was given a guard of honour by both Tottenham and Newcastle players after leaving the pitch for a Spurs player for one final time.

"I think sometimes in life and football things can be both beautiful and brutal,” Frank said afterwards. “That's what we got today.

Maddison was stretchered off during Tottenham's friendly against Newcastle in Seoul (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)placeholder image
"It looks like with Madders a bad injury and then on the other side unbelievable scenes for Son from his team-mates and the respect from the Newcastle players.

“With Madders, we're pretty sure it was the same knee he injured before.”

Tottenham’s first competitive fixture actually comes three days before they host Scott Parker’s side when they take on Paris-Saint Germain in the UEFA Super Cup.

