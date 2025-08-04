Former Burnley man Anass Zaroury on the move again - but snubs English interest
The winger made 29 appearances during his 12 months in France, scoring twice – after penning a four-year contract with the Ligue 1 outfit.
But the 24-year-old has now departed to link up with Greek side Panathinaikos on an initial season-long loan with an option to buy.
Zaroury, who has been given the number nine shirt, was recently linked with a return to England – with Championship sides Coventry City and Norwich City both interested.
But the former Claret has snubbed that interest to make the move to Panathinaikos, who face Shakhtar Donetsk in a Europa League qualifier this coming week.
Zaroury spent two years in East Lancashire following his move from Charleroi in 2022.
The Moroccan made 41 appearances for the Clarets during that time, with the vast majority of those coming in the 2022/23 Championship-winning campaign, where he scored 11 times.
In his last year with the Clarets, he spent the second half of the season on loan with Hull City, where he scored twice in 12 games.
