Burnley in talks with Chelsea midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu as transfer business ramps up

Burnley are in talks with Chelsea over a permanent move for midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu.

As initially reported by The Athletic’s David Ornstein, the Clarets have reached an agreement with the 21-year-old, with a five-year contract on the table.

It’s now claimed the Frenchman will travel to Gawthorpe to undertake a medical.

Chelsea paid £23m to lure Ugochukwu from Rennes in 2023 and he’s since made 15 appearances for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

He spent last season on loan at Southampton, scoring once in 31 appearances.

Ugochukwu significantly bolsters Burnley’s options in midfield, an area of Scott Parker’s side that currently looks a little light on options following Josh Brownhill’s departure.

Josh Cullen will captain the Clarets in the Premier League this season, but Josh Laurent and Hannibal are both light on top flight experience while Aaron Ramsey is more of a number 10, rather than a six or eight like Ugochukwu.

Ugochukwu spent last season on loan with Chelsea (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

It looks like it will be a busy week on the transfer front at Turf Moor, with Burnley also in discussions with Chelsea for their striker Armando Broja.

The Clarets are in advanced talks to strike a permanent deal for the 23-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Everton.

Talks are also ongoing with Newcastle United’s goalkeeper Martin Dubvraka over another permanent deal in what would be a replacement for James Trafford, who recently re-joined Manchester City for £31m plus add-ons and a sell-on.

