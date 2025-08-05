Two promising Burnley youngsters on the move - one on loan and the other permanently

Two of Burnley’s promising youngsters have sealed moves away – one on loan and the other permanently.

Joe Bauress will spend the season in League Two with Accrington Stanley, having recently made his full first-team debut.

The 19-year-old, who has been with the Clarets since the age of eight, first caught a glimpse of senior action under Vincent Kompany during the 2022/23 season, coming on as an 89th minute substitute during a Carabao Cup outing against Crawley Town.

The talented midfielder made his first start for the first-team last season, however, during the FA Cup third round victory over Reading. Bauress played the full 90 minutes as well as the 30 minutes of extra-time, as Scott Parker’s side won 3-1.

He followed that up with 30 minutes off the bench in the next round, a 1-0 victory over then Premier League side Southampton.

Bauress has since been part of Parker’s plans in pre-season and joined the Clarets out in Portugal for their warm-weather training camp.

Elsewhere, striker Joe Westley has left the club permanently to link up with Burnley’s partner club Dundee.

Joe Westley celebrates after scoring during Burnley's recent friendly win at Huddersfield Town. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The 20-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the SPL side, following on from his loan spell in League Two with Swindon Town last season.

Ian Holloway’s side were keen to bring Westley back to the County Ground, while Stanley also showed interest. But the forward – who netted in the first-team’s recent 2-0 friendly win at Huddersfield Town – has opted to make the move north of the border instead.

He becomes the latest Burnley player to link up with Dundee, following on from the likes of Oluwaseun Adewumi and Michael Mellon.

