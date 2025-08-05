Spurs are 'most likely destination' for £34m England star ahead of Burnley clash

Burnley will travel to Tottenham Hotspur on the opening weekend of the Premier League season later this month.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly hoping to add an England international to their ranks ahead of their home game with Burnley on the opening day of the Premier League season.

The Clarets have been handed a tough-looking trip to North London on their return to the top flight as manager Scott Parker prepares for face his former club on the first Saturday of the new campaign. A number of new additions are in contention to make their Burnley debuts after Parker enjoyed a productive summer in the transfer market following last season’s successful push for promotion from the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the same can be said of their hosts as new Spurs manager Thomas Frank completed the permanent signings of former loan stars Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel, the loan addition of midfielder Joao Palhinha and captured Mohammed Kudus from Premier League rivals West Ham United. However, further business is said to be on the agenda for the former Brentford head coach and a move for England star Conor Gallagher is said to be under consideration as further doubt has been cast over his future at Atletico Madrid.

There would be some surprise if the former Chelsea midfielder was allowed to depart the La Liga giants this summer after he received a major endorsement from Atleti manager Diego Simeone towards the end of last season as he reflected on the impact Gallagher had made on his side.

Speaking ahead of a 4-2 home win against Real Valladolid in April, the former Argentina international said: "When we think of him (Gallagher) we think of his youth, energy and intensity in the game. He also strikes the ball very well. It's never easy for players coming from England to adapt to the Spanish championship, to the language. He has competed very well in different places and in positions where he doesn't feel more comfortable. He will evolve, he has room for growth. He is very intense in offensive and defensive play, he brings a lot to us."

Considering

Atletico paid a lot to sign Gallagher from Chelsea and it is still early days in his career with the club. | Getty Images

However, reports throughout the summer have suggested Gallagher could be sold as he has fallen behind Johnny Cardoso and Pablo Barrios in the pecking order at the Metropolitano. The England midfielder is believed to have been offered to a number of Premier League clubs when the summer transfer window opened in June and the likes of Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are all said to have shown an interest in securing his services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A more recent report from Football Espana have suggested Atleti are ‘still looking for an exit’ for Gallagher and described the midfielder as ‘not prominent in Simeone’s plans’ ahead of the new season. The report goes on to state Spurs are now ‘the most likely destination’ for the former Chelsea man and are considering an offer after they completed the signing of Portugal international Palhinha.

Your next Burnley read: What Sean Dyche said about Burnley target Armando Broja after signing him for Everton