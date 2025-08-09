What Burnley fans can expect from their new striker Armando Broja

After a long search, Burnley have finally found their new number nine.

Armando Broja has made the move to Burnley from Chelsea for an undisclosed fee, penning a five-year contract.

While he arrives from Stamford Bridge, the 23-year-old actually spent last season on loan with Everton – although he was limited to making just 11 appearances due to two serious injuries.

The striker also played just eight games on loan at Fulham during the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

He scored nine times in 38 games on loan at Southampton in 2021/22, while hitting double figures with 10 goals for Vitesse Arnhem the previous year.

Since signing for Chelsea in 2019, Broja has two goals to his name from 37 appearances. He’s also been capped 27 times by Albania, scoring five times.

But what can Burnley fans expect from their new striker?

Broja spent last season on loan at Goodison Park. Picture: Burnley FC

We spoke with Will Rooney, who covers Everton for Liverpool World, to gain a greater insight into what type of player Broja is.

Here’s what he had to say:

How would you sum up Broja's time at Everton?

Injury-plagued. Everton simply didn't see enough of Broja, who managed just 13 appearances [two for the Under-21s] and didn't score once.

In fairness, it was always somewhat of a gamble signing Broja given he was injured at the time. It was opportunistic and Everton probably wouldn't have done the deal unless they didn't have to start paying his wages when fully fit.

There were a couple of glimpses, with his debut off the bench in a 4-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers catching the eye. But, ultimately, he spent too much time on the treatment table and it was hard to judge.

While his game time was obviously limited, what did you see in him during the games he did play?

In his first couple of games, Broja looked decent. He had a bit of flair and power. He was effective coming off the bench, helping earn draws on the road at Arsenal and Manchester City. Broja is quick and can be a handful. However, he never got too many chances in front of goal so we didn't see how good his finishing could be.

Strengths and weaknesses?

His strengths are that he has a good physique and that he has speed. Former manager Sean Dyche said that Broja is probably quicker than most people might think and has adept movement.

But his performance in a 2-0 loss to Manchester City received significant flak from supporters. He was given a chance, arguably an opportunity to play for a future at Everton even if it was another loan for this season. But Broja looked disinterested throughout and failed to be a focal point that was needed. It was glaring that he didn't play for David Moyes again despite being fit.

Would you describe him as injury-prone? Or was he just unlucky?

I can't say how he picked up his Achilles problem at Chelsea, but the ankle ligament damage he suffered in a 2-0 FA Cup win over Peterborough United was unlucky. He was on the receiving end of a robust tackle from Manny Fernandes and landed wrong. To his credit, he got back slightly ahead of schedule.

But in the previous game, a 1-0 loss at Bournemouth, he went off with a back problem, which was frustrating.

Do you see this as being a good signing for Burnley?

It has the potential to be. There is definitely talent there and something to work with. But much will depend on how determined Broja is to make it work. A new start and a permanent home could be the tonic to rejuvenate his career.

