Uncertainty for Burnley FC as betting firm that sponsors matchday shirts closes down

Burnley Football Club appear to have been left in limbo after their front-of-shirt sponsor – a betting firm – mysteriously closed down.

White label gambling operator TGP Europe – the company behind Burnley’s sponsor 96.com – has left the market following regulatory action.

TGP Europe has surrendered its licence after being fined £3.3m for “failing to properly vet business partners and breaching anti-money laundering rules”.

At the start of this season, the Clarets announced 96.com had come on board as the club’s official front-of-shirt sponsor as part of a two-year deal. A year is still remaining.

It was the second season running a betting firm had adorned the front of both the men’s and women’s first-team kits, replacing the 2023/24 sponsor W88.

When you try and visit 96.com’s website, you’re met by the following message: “IMPORTANT NOTICE. Please note that 96uk.com will no longer be available to both new and existing players.

“In an effort to efficiently proceed with the closure of the website, we disabled any new registrations from Thursday, May 8, 2025 and all existing players have been contacted via their registered email address to confirm the closure of their accounts and settlement of open bets.

“Any outstanding balances have been withdrawn back to the last deposit method used. However, if this was not possible, we have attempted to contact all affected players to arrange the withdrawal of their funds.

“Deletion of any personal data will be actioned in line with TGP Europe's Privacy Policy and the Data Protection Act 2018 (DPA 2018).

“If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us at [email protected]”.

The company, a relatively unknown “online sportsbook” that was first established in 2019, is described as a “premium sports and gaming entertainment platform” that hosts casino, virtual and online betting services.

Burnley aren’t the only club affected. Newcastle United (Sportsbet.io), Fulham (SBOTOP), Leicester City (BCGame), AFC Bournemouth (bj88), Wolverhampton Wanderers (DEBET) and Hull City (also Sportsbet.io) are also sponsored by TGP Europe.

Burnley FC have been contacted for comment.

According to the Press Association, officials at the club’s affected have been warned they could be liable to prosecution, and if convicted, face imprisonment and/or a fine, if they promote unlicensed businesses that transact with British consumers.

The Commission’s head of enforcement John Pierce said: “We have already been in contact with several football clubs to highlight the impact of the withdrawal from the market by TGP and make clear that we will be carrying out checks – without further notice – to ensure these sites remain blocked.

“We will also conduct ongoing spot checks as necessary to ensure they are not accessible to consumers in Great Britain by any means. Should any of these sites be available to GB consumers, we will take appropriate action.

“It is essential that football clubs play their part in protecting fans and GB consumers who may be exposed to advertising of these sites through their sponsorship arrangements from harm or exploitation. All licensed operators with similar arrangements to TGP should take notice of the action taken in this case.”

In 2023, Premier League clubs collectively agreed to withdraw all gambling sponsors from the front of matchday shirts from the 2026/27 season.