'It's much bigger than me': Burnley's Luca Koleosho plays down concerns over his international dilemma

Luca Koleosho’s international ambitions have often been a hot topic of debate.

While the Burnley winger currently represents Italy’s Under-21 side, he’s also previously featured for the United States in the Under-15 group.

Born and raised in the US to a Nigerian father and an Italian-Canadian mother, the 20-year-old certainly has options available to him.

But it doesn’t appear to be something Koleosho spends a great deal of time contemplating.

"I don't see it as something that I have to choose one or the other," he told Goal. "I don't have to feel a certain way to balance this all out. I'm just me.

“I know people get confused by that. 'How can he be four nationalities? How is he this? How is he that?' At the end of the day, though, that's just me.

"Since I was young, my mom has always said that she wants to see me in that Azzuri shirt, playing for the country, singing the anthem. The fact that I've been blessed with that opportunity to play for them already, I know she's happy.

Koleosho has been capped seven times by Italy's Under-21 side (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

“She's proud of me. If I were able to make the first-team, and for her to see me, to come to that game, she'd be so happy.

"She gets so smiley. There's so much history behind it. It's much bigger than me. It's her, her family, everyone. They're all seeing me in that jersey. Being able to make them happy, being able to do something for them, as well as me, too, it means a lot to me."

