Burnley out to buck opening day trend during Premier League season opener at Tottenham

Burnley will be looking to buck their opening day trend when they kick off at Tottenham this weekend.

The Clarets, it’s fair to say, haven’t been fast starters during their Premier League years.

Following their first promotion from the Championship in 2008/09, they’ve lost six of their nine season openers.

There have been two victories, however, kick off with that enthralling 3-2 win at Chelsea in 2017 when Sam Vokes was at the double and Stephen Ward also netted against the nine-man Blues.

The following season, meanwhile, Sean Dyche’s side breezed past Southampton 3-0 at Turf Moor thanks to an Ashley Barnes brace and a Johann Berg Gudmundsson strike.

The one draw came in the stalemate away to the Saints in 2018.

The Clarets did get off to a flying start under Scott Parker in the Championship last season, however, dispatching Luton Town 4-1 before hitting Cardiff City for five in their first home game.

Burnley have endured mixed fortunes with their Premier League openers in recent years, but there have been some highlights. Pictures: Getty Images

As for Spurs, they’re unbeaten in their last four season openers, winning two and drawing two. Over the course of the last 10 seasons, meanwhile, they won five, drawn three and lost two.

How will last season’s Europa League winners fare under new boss Thomas Frank though?

Spurs have won two of their six pre-season friendlies, seeing off Reading before edging past North London rivals Arsenal in Hong Kong. They’ve also played out draws with Wycombe, Luton Town and Newcastle United.

Their one and only defeat was a heavy one, however, suffering a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich.

Frank’s side actually begin their campaign on Wednesday night, when they take on Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup, three days out from the Burnley opener.

Burnley’s Premier League openers

2009/10 – Stoke City 2-0 Burnley

2014/15 – Burnley 1-3 Chelsea

2016/17 – Burnley 0-1 Swansea City

2017/18 – Chelsea 2-3 Burnley

2018/19 – Southampton 0-0 Burnley

2019/20 – Burnley 3-0 Southampton

2020/21 – Leicester City 4-2 Burnley

2021/22 – Burnley 1-2 Brighton

2023/24 – Burnley 0-3 Man City

