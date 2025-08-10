Jaidon Anthony backs Burnley to follow in Sean Dyche's footsteps and defy the odds in the Premier League

If there’s one team who can defy the odds and stay up next season, it’s Burnley.

That’s according to Jaidon Anthony, who suggests the Clarets could follow in Sean Dyche’s footsteps and keep the club in the Premier League for a sustained period.

As Burnley have found out to their cost in recent years, the gap between the top flight and the Championship continues to grow.

But following on from last season’s 100-point promotion, where Scott Parker’s side conceded just 16 times, Anthony is confident the Clarets are made of the right stuff.

“We believe in ourselves,” he told the Burnley Express. “I think you have to have that as a footballer and as a team.

“If there's a team that can do it, and Burnley have showed that in the past, it’s us. Hopefully we can be another team that represents this club well.”

The 25-year-old is now a permanent Burnley player after enjoying a strong loan spell at Turf Moor from Bournemouth last season, scoring eight goals and producing a further seven assists.

Jaidon Anthony in action during Saturday's friendly against Lazio. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Anthony doesn’t intend to rest on his laurels though and wants to keep the good “memories” coming.

“I enjoyed my time here last year,” he added. “We had great success and hopefully this year we can have the same and have a good season and create a lot more memories.”

While Anthony was at Bournemouth for five years, he was never a regular in the Premier League - something he wants to put right with the Clarets.

“I think that's what we all want to do,” he said. “Every footballer wants to be playing.

“But first and foremost, we're here for the team. The manager's got a lot of players to pick from and we back him all the way.

“So, whether you're in the starting XI or coming off the bench, we all give our all and we're all pushing for one goal.”

While Burnley have a tough game first up, making the trip to Europa League winners Tottenham, Anthony sees no reason why Parker’s side can’t go and cause an upset.

“I can't wait,” he said. “The Premier League has shown there's no easy games.

“Tottenham will be a tough game for sure, but we're all excited. We'll be going there trying to win the game and we're all looking forward to it.”

It’s been a long summer for the Clarets, who have been put through their paces by Parker and his backroom staff.

“It's been a long one,” Anthony said. “Really tough, but I've enjoyed it.

“I've enjoyed being back in with the boys. The new ones as well have settled in well..

"Now we're all really excited for next week because it’s a big game to come.”

