Burnley's Armando Broja on the prospect of facing Tottenham as a former Chelsea man

As a former Chelsea man, Armando Broja would love nothing more than to begin his Burnley career with a goal at Tottenham.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old will be looking to do exactly that, if fit enough to be selected, when the Clarets open their Premier League account in North London this weekend.

It comes after the striker recently secured a permanent switch to Turf Moor for an undisclosed fee, penning a five-year deal with the Clarets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s always nice to play against Tottenham and in these big games,” he told Burnley’s official YouTube channel.

“It’s an amazing start. We know it’s a tough game to begin with, but we’re going to go into it feeling confident and going all out for the three points. It would be an amazing start to win and get those three points on the board before progressing from there.”

Broja also admits he spoke to two former Chelsea men – Bashir Humphreys and Lesley Ugochukwu – before making the move.

“They were both saying amazing things,” he added.

Broja has signed a five-year contract with the Clarets. Picture: Burnley FC

“Bash has obviously been here a lot longer than me so he knows the club really well and he knows the philosophy and how it’s run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They gave me a little insight and it sounds really good, so it’s a great opportunity for myself and a great opportunity for the club too to be back where it belongs in the Premier League.

"Now we want to push on forward.”

Your next Burnley FC read: Where are they now? The Burnley XI that suffered Premier League relegation at Tottenham