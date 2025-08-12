Scott Parker opens up on the challenges of dealing with Burnley's bloated squad
Despite moving on nine players so far this summer, the Clarets still have a squad of almost 40 senior players.
A number of those will have to leave prior to the transfer deadline, but it’s nevertheless been tricky for Parker and his coaching staff to ensure Burnley’s pre-season work hasn’t been “diluted”.
“Yes, it's been challenging,” he told the Burnley Express.
“Obviously there's a lot of players here and there are challenges in terms of just pure volume of numbers.
"Ideally, you want a certain amount of numbers to train and not dilute it a little bit. But there's been a vast volume of numbers.
“That is what it is though and I think we've done very well as coaches to try and facilitate that, while not diluting the actual work we've done.”
As a means of ensuring as many players as possible get vital minutes under their belts, the Clarets have played double headers on three separate weeks – often taking part in behind-closed-doors outings back at their Gawthorpe training base.
A number of players, such as Hannes Delcroix, Shurandy Sambo, Darko Churlinov and Michael Obafemi, are free to leave the club should the right move transpire.
With more incomings anticipated, there will have to be further outcomings too to ensure the numbers work.
